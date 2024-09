This story appeared in the August issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.

Sandy Kim is well known for her images documenting the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll life she and her friends lead. Kim herself is a frequent subject, often appearing nude,—”There’s at least one picture of my boobs in anything I put out,” she said in an interview with PAPER—as is singer Sky Ferreira. Her artistic influences range from Diane Arbus to William Eggleston and Dash Snow.