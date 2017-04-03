Photographing a Night at the Darts in Cardiff

The 2017 Premier League Darts tournament reached its halfway stage at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff last week, and VICE Sports was in the Welsh capital to capture the best of the action on and off the oche.
Videos by VICE
The sport’s current megastar Michael van Gerwen was in imperious form, taking a superb win over David Chisnall, while veterans Raymond van Barneveld, Gary Anderson and Phil Taylor were also victorious in their respective matches.
And in traditional darts style there was a packed house on the night, filled with fans sporting a variety of fancy dress costumes who were determined to stay very well hydrated. Check out the best of the action below.