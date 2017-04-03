Photographing a Night at the Darts in Cardiff

All images by Mark Hawkins

The 2017 Premier League Darts tournament reached its halfway stage at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff last week, and VICE Sports was in the Welsh capital to capture the best of the action on and off the oche.

The sport’s current megastar Michael van Gerwen was in imperious form, taking a superb win over David Chisnall, while veterans Raymond van Barneveld, Gary Anderson and Phil Taylor were also victorious in their respective matches.

And in traditional darts style there was a packed house on the night, filled with fans sporting a variety of fancy dress costumes who were determined to stay very well hydrated. Check out the best of the action below.

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen enters the room to much enthusiasm

Phil “The Power” Taylor

Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright dressed for the occasion, despite getting the night off when Kim Huybrechts withdrew for family reasons

Dave Chisnall

Adrian Lewis

Scottish star Gary Anderson wears his tartan on his sleeve

Old pro Taylor beat Jelle Klaasen (below) 7-5

Jelle Klaasen

An incredibly dangerous costume, this, given the number of hyped-up darts players wandering the building

Lewis went down 7-3 to Anderson

James Wade, evidently

Most fans were keen to enjoy the refreshments

Van Barneveld eventually overcame Wade 7-2, though the Englishman won the footwear battle

“Chizzy” faced the unenviable task of playing an especially hungry Van Gerwen

The Dutchman took a comfortable 7-1 win and sits top of the table at the halfway stage