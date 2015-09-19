Photographing Cocaine’s Journey from the Fields to Nostrils Around the World

Coca plants have been demonized for centuries, and the cultures that consider them sacred and medicinal have often been labelled drug traffickers. The elders of the Peruvian Amazonian Indian tribe Huitoto once told me how their God even punished them through the leaf: “From now on, as punishment, I will take the coca away from your people and pass it into the hands of the white man. The plant will bring pain, misery, and rivers of blood wherever it goes.”
For my latest book, I wanted to follow the coca plant across an entire continent. From the Andes tribes who see it as a gift from God, to the Colombian farmers who process it into cocaine base and use it as currency in stores and pharmacies. And, of course, all the way onto the bloodbath it spirals into once it’s finally turned into cocaine and heads north through Central America and Mexico, before eventually landing in the hands of those who use it for recreational purposes.
This is a selection of my work.
This series is part of a book called Coca: The Lost War, out later this year on Penguin Random House.