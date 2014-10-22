VICE
Unseen Photos of One of England’s Most Notorious Prisons

For VICE’s True Crime issueMagnum Photos was kind enough to let us look through their dizzying archives for unpublished photos of the UK’s criminal element. We came across a folder of slides from Chris Steele-Perkins’s 1980 project on Manchester’s infamous prison, Strangeways, now officially renamed HM Prison Manchester (not nearly as good a name, if you ask us). 

Steele-Perkins’s iconic work on the UK’s urban plight of the late 70s, and his genre-defining 1979 book The Teds, places him among the greats of British photography—so it was especially nice to get to print these previously unpublished portraits.

