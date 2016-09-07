Photographing the English Football Kits of Nigeria

Football is a global game, but even with this in mind it is impressive to see how far the sport travels. English sides that were once cheered on by a devoted local fan base are today followed by fanatical devotees across the globe. Africa is no exception: the beautiful game is adored across the continent, with Premier League sides among the best supported. In stark contrast, their domestic leagues struggle for attention.

To chart the global spread of the sport, we sent photographer Ima Mfon out in Lagos, Nigeria. He captured images of fans in Premier League football shirts and discussed their significance to people who, in many cases, have not even stepped foot on English soil.

Videos by VICE

All photos and interviews by Ima Mfon

Linus Ifeanyi – 19 – Oshodi, Lagos

“I’m a Gunners fan – I love Arsenal. But I also like Barcelona. My favourite Arsenal player is Ozil, and my favourite Barca player is Messi. I like to watch when the top teams are playing, but I don’t really follow every single game.

“I’m currently a student. Once I finish secondary school I would like to go to university if there’s money for that. If not, I’ll just have to hustle a little bit. Right now, I play in a street football league, too.”

Soji Akindele – 24 – Lagos



“I’m a Chelsea fan for life – a die-hard fan. [Beating his chest and pointing to the badge] This is my jersey! I like so many things about them. They don’t go two or three seasons without a trophy – they’ll always find a way to win. But I don’t just like them because they’re winning: I’ve supported them since the days of Celestine Babayaro.

“To be a true fan means you have to stay with the team through the trying times, when it’s good and when its bad – and when we change coaches, which people know us to do often. They say we change coaches like women change underwear…

“At the moment I’m just on the streets. I sing, I play football. It doesn’t bring me any money, I just do it for fun. It’s just me and my boys, on our own.”

Phillip Akindele – 27 – Oshodi, Lagos

“I love playing football, watching football – I just love everything about football. I’ve been into it for about 10 years; I play with a local team and also work as a hair stylist.

“I’m actually a Barcelona fan, but Man United are my English team. I’m in love with Barca, but I don’t have a Barca jersey. I don’t have any Nigerian jerseys because I don’t really support a club here. They’re not developed. Our government needs to help with this, but I don’t know exactly what the answer is.

“I’m hoping to go pro. I still play every week – every Sunday – but I last turned out for a real team maybe 10 months ago. Hair styling might be more stable, but I’m a football freak. I love sports, so I’m doing it for the love.”

You can see Ima’s full selection of United shirts in Nigeria here.

Lemachi Chris Asoluka – 22 – Lekki, Lagos



“This is a Hull City jersey. It’s where I went to university, so since then I’ve just been tracking their progress.

“I’m actually an Arsenal fan, but its different when you start going to the stadium every week; you just get the vibe, and that’s how I got sucked in. Right now I’m an Arsenal fan more for the sake of arguments with [other] Nigerians, but [the love for] Hull City is deep because I’ve seen what it feels like to win and lose a game; what it’s like to get relegated. I’ve seen old men crying because of that.

“It’s deeper than the typical ‘Arsenal are better than Manchester United or Chelsea’ arguments. This is a passion, not just something you watch on TV. Supporting Hull City made me realise football is not all about the Champions League and the top-four – football is more like a way of life. Win or lose, everyone is singing.”

Ikay Ofili – 23 – Lekki, Lagos



“Funny enough, Liverpool are not my favourite club: I’m a Manchester United fan, but I had a game today and we needed to wear red jerseys. I happened to not have a red jersey with me, so I borrowed this from a mate.

“I’ve supported United since I was a little kid; my dad supports them so it grew on me, and ever since then it’s just been inseparable [from me]. I currently own at least five United jerseys; that’s just the way I support the club.

“When I look at each jersey I remember what happened in that specific season. For example, when I was 15 I had the blue Vodafone shirt and I remember David Beckham was playing for the club at that time. I remember a goal he scored while he was wearing that jersey, so every time I look at it, it brings memories back of that season.”

Samuel Oluwatosin – 17 – Oshodi, Lagos



“This is a Tottenham jersey. They are a great club and have really good players. I mainly support Tottenham, but I’m also a Chelsea fan.

“I’m a footballer, too – I’m a striker. I started playing about five or six years ago. I’m still in school now and I mostly play there. I like everything about the sport. Playing with my teammates makes me happy.

“I like to play other sports too, especially basketball and tennis, but I play football more and it’s the only sport I really watch on TV. When I finish school, I want to keep playing; my parents support that, too.”

Sunday Godwin – 23 – Oshodi, Lagos

“I support Manchester United, but I also like the Manchester City jersey because of the colour and the logo.

“I’m an electrician and I also play football. I work during the day and I play when I get off work. I used to be on a team but now I just play street football because I don’t have a lot of time after work. I make some money from street football because I’m a good player, but right now the work as an electrician is bringing in more money.

“I practice a lot and I’m really good – all my bros can testify! But I don’t follow all the games and watch all the matches, I just like to play. My favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Damilola Akindele (left) and Jumai Adebayo – both 19 – Lagos



Damilola: “I support Chelsea – I just like them and the way they play. Some of my favourite players they’ve had are Essien, Lampard, and Drogba. I play myself, too. I used to play with a team of other girls before I finished secondary school.”

Jumai: “I’m not a Chelsea fan, I don’t support any clubs at all. I actually hate football. Someone gave me this jersey as a birthday gift. I’m a hairdresser at a hair salon, and I’m in a hip hop dance group.”

All subjects’ ages are stated as provided at time of interview