Photographing the European Football Kits of Nigeria

Football is a global game, but even with this in mind it is impressive to see how far the sport travels. European sides that were once cheered on by a devoted local fan base are today followed by fanatical devotees across the globe. Africa is no exception: the beautiful game is adored across the continent, with Premier League and La Liga sides among the best supported. In stark contrast, their domestic leagues struggle for attention.

To chart the global spread of the sport, we sent photographer Ima Mfon out in Lagos, Nigeria. He captured images of fans in European football shirts and discussed their significance to people who, in many cases, have not even stepped foot outside their native country.

Leonard Solomon – 19 – Oshodi, Lagos



“I’m a very big fan of Barcelona. I have three jerseys, all from different seasons. I love the way they play, their traditions, and the great players they produce. They play a cool game – I like the way they pass the ball to each other and communicate on the field.

“I just finished secondary school and I’m planning on going to university. I’m sitting my entrance exams in two weeks. I want to go to Enugu State University. I’ve spent all my life in Lagos, so I want to visit the east of the country.

“Even though I’ve finished school, I don’t have too much time to play football. I have to work, because things are not that easy right now, so I’m working to get some extra cash.”

Ikay Ofili – 23 – Lekki, Lagos

“Funny enough, Liverpool are not my favourite club: I’m a Manchester United fan, but I had a game today and we needed to wear red jerseys. I happened to not have a red jersey with me, so I borrowed this from a mate.

“I’ve supported United since I was a little kid; my dad supports them so it grew on me, and ever since then it’s just been inseparable [from me]. I currently own at least five United jerseys; that’s just the way I support the club.

“When I look at each jersey I remember what happened in that specific season. For example, when I was 15 I had the blue Vodafone shirt and I remember David Beckham was playing for the club at that time. I remember a goal he scored while he was wearing that jersey, so every time I look at it, it brings memories back of that season.”

Jerome Marinho – 23 – Lekki, Lagos

“This Inter Milan jersey is a relic. My friend gave it to me, but I’m not in love with the club. I support Liverpool, actually, but I just love football so I collect jerseys. I own about 30 at the least. They mean a lot to me; for most of the clubs whose jerseys I collect, there’s always something unique about them that I like. Football is a passion for me, which is why I started collecting. I’ve loved the game since I could walk.”

Ayomide – 19 – Magodo, Lagos



“I’m wearing a Real Madrid jersey today, but I’m probably a bigger Arsenal fan. As a dedicated footballer, I feel like I shouldn’t have just one jersey. I currently own about six: Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Nigeria.

“I have liked Arsenal since I was a small boy. I just think they play differently. Having supported them since I was very young, owning an Arsenal jersey is very special to me.”

Tobi Uba – 19 – Lekki, Lagos



“My favourite club is Manchester United, but I like a lot of the other clubs too. I have about six jerseys: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Juventus, Man United, and a few others. They don’t hold an extra special significance to me, I just like the clubs and I like the jerseys.

Football is a sport and a hobby to me. I’m not really “crazy” about it like that, I just like to play. I could have gone pro at any time, but my dad didn’t want that.”



David Ebhodaghe – 18 – Oshodi, Lagos

“I love football, and I’m a Man United fan. I like the players, especially Rooney. He scores a lot and I like the way he plays. I like everything about him.

“My parents don’t really support me playing football. I got injured a while ago – I broke my hand, and it took me three months to recover. So they don’t support it. I’m very busy because of school ­– I even stopped playing. But I’ll start again when I finish my upcoming exams. I’m a student at Ikeja Senior High School. After I graduate this year I’d like to study economics at university.”

All subjects’ ages are stated as provided at time of interview