Photographing The Magic of a Technicolor Basketball Court In Paris

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

A collaboration between Paris-based photography agency Ill Studio, Nike, and French label Pigalle, multicolored basketball court Pigalle Duperré in Paris’s 9th arrondissement has quickly become an iconic monument for the Instagram era. Named after its location, founder Stephane Ashpool and Nike first renovated the site in 2009 before painting it in blocks of bright primary colors for Pigalle Basketball’s spring/summer 15 presentation.

With the support of Ill Studio and Nike—who have recently collaborated with Pigalle on a new Nikelab collection—the court has now been redecorated in gradient hues of purple, pink, red blue, orange, and yellow. The result is even more stunning than before. Photographer Lotte Van Raalte went down to capture the local kids shooting hoops on a sunny Saturday afternoon.