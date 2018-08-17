Photographs of Summer Love

I first went to Branch Brook Park in Newark to photograph youth for my body of work Nothing Gold Can Stay. Youth is possibility and youth is change. Youth is awkward and vulnerable. Youth is fleeting. Being young is being true and unknowing—it is being who you are.

I’m still fascinated by young people. But in these images, I am looking at people throughout NYC in the context of love—summer love. It’s a seasonal phenomena not unlike the season of our youth.

“This is a new thing” one of my subjects said to me while reflecting on her romantic relationship. “I hope it lasts.”

