UK Photography Graduates, Send Us Your Work

UPDATE: THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED.

The last year hasn’t been great for anyone. For students, coronavirus turned the typically quite fun university experience into one of solitude, boredom and lots of stress about paying rent on a flat you’re not allowed to move to.

Videos by VICE

For photography graduates of 2020 – and those still at uni now – the space to create work has been somewhat limited compared to previous years. It can be tricky to realise the full potential of a project, or to exhibit that project IRL, when the government says you can’t leave your home.

In lieu of any big in-person degree shows, we want to see and showcase the best photographic work from the classes of 2020 and 2021, in collaboration with PhotoBookCafe. We’ll publish galleries on VICE.com and our social channels, as well as exhibit the work in person at Old Street’s PhotoBookCafe, from the 30th of July to the 6th of August.

PhotoBookCafe and Rapid Eye Darkrooms are also offering four photographers the chance to win lab and darkroom services. The prizes are £500, £250, £100 and £50 worth of credit, which can go towards film processing, scanning, printing and darkroom workshops, and winners will be chosen by VICE and PhotoBookCafe judges.

So: if you graduated with a BA or an MA from a UK university last year, or are set to do so this year, get in touch via studentphotos@vice.com to have your work considered.

Some more details: