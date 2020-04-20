Photos of Animals Exploring While Humans Stay Inside

Everyday life has changed a lot since governments around the world imposed nationwide lockdowns and tough social distancing measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. An unexpected result of restricted human activity and reduced noise pollution are unbelievable sightings of wild animals now prancing around cities.



It seems like the sudden absence of humans has encouraged some wild animals to explore urban landscapes without the fear of traffic or disruptive city noises, while forcing others to wander around unfamiliar neighbourhoods in search of food.

Videos by VICE

This totally different kind of, er, animal crossing brings lions and deer to roads as if Snow White just summoned them with a high-pitched song.

These photos show a pride of lions seemingly taking an afternoon nap on an empty road in Kruger National Park, South Africa. According to CNN, the road is normally filled with tourists but the national park is now closed to visitors as part of a nationwide lockdown.

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

In the seaside town of Llandudno, Wales, goats were seen frolicking on deserted streets as residents practised social distancing.

Not everyone is observing the Coronavius lockdown, goats in Llandudno roam around the seaside town taking advantage of the near deserted streets #COVID19 #coronavirus #llandudno #llandudnogoats pic.twitter.com/z54TbSKzsj — Carl Recine (@carlrecine) March 31, 2020

I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested.



Let me explain… first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video: pic.twitter.com/RtxYG6htLC — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020

With a steep decline in the number of visitors to Japan’s famed Nara Park, adorable deer that were once the main attraction of the park are now venturing into neighbourhoods. Without tourists feeding them crackers, the deer are now in search for food on their own.

Less tourists in Nara = less people feeding the deer in the parks 🌷🌱 Now they're venturing out into the city eating flowers and plants, per Fuji TV #coronavirus#新型コロナウイルス の影響で海外観光客の減少が続く奈良公園で、鹿せんべいをもらえなくなってしまったシカちゃん達 😢 pic.twitter.com/yUFWJ4S9sj — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) March 6, 2020

The nilgai is a large Asian antelope that is commonly found in northern India. They are not usually seen in the city, but the absence of traffic during India’s nationwide lockdown has them roaming the streets of Noida City.

This is unbelievable. Nilgai takes over #Noida streets. Not bad a video to watch during #Lockdown21. ❤️

(Video via #WhatsApp) pic.twitter.com/IfHJIQfPgS — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) March 27, 2020

In Thailand, streets are swarming with hungry macaques as tourism suffered immensely due to the coronavirus. Like Nara’s deer, macaques depend on tourists to feed them. In a sight to behold, two macaque gangs in Lopburi City even got into a serious rumble.

Peacocks are occasionally spotted in Dubai, but with stores closed due to the coronavirus, these flamboyant birds can be seen strutting around the city in flocks.

https://twitter.com/RajeevS1959/status/1248565867761356800

Residents across Spain were treated to sightings of wild boars in their neighbourhoods.

Here's a bit more balm, another video of the wild reclaiming things, temporarily at least. A large herd of wild boar roaming apparantly the town of Oleiiros, Galicia, Spain. @BCNwildlife pic.twitter.com/hOBfA5u5Qa — Nick Lloyd (@Civil_War_Spain) April 11, 2020

During a nationwide lockdown, sea lions enjoyed some sunshine at Mar del Plata harbour, Argentina.

#Coronavirus #COVID19#Argentina – Sea lions are seen on a street of Mar del Plata harbour during the lockdown imposed due to the new COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mar del Plata. #AFP

📸 Mara Sosti #AFP pic.twitter.com/TRRdVYKtmU — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) April 18, 2020

VICE is committed to ongoing coverage of the global climate crisis. Read all of our Earth Day 2020 coverage here, and more of our climate change coverage here.

Find Koyu on Instagram.