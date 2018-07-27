VICE
Here Are Loads of Photos of Dogs That Are Hot

Reckon you’re hot, do you? Well, what if you were – in addition to your flesh sleeve – encased in a sleeping bag at all times? What if you were wearing a very thick jumper that you could not physically remove? What if you didn’t have sweat glands all over your body and thus no way of expelling heat; trapped, eternally, in the oppressive greenhouse of your own mortal form?

What I’m saying is: the dogs, man. The dogs are really hot. You’ve probably seen them on the bus, looking depressed. Or pressed as close against a hard floor as it is physically possible to get, their breathing jerking and heavy like airbeds being inflated. Or hobbling desperately down the street, tongues lolling out of the side of their mouths, eyes wide and bulging, positively begging for death. You have seen this, and you have thought: “awwwww”.

Still, they trundle on, doing what they do best: being fucking great. Here’s some photos of that, because let’s face it you’re not capable of getting on with anything else today.

Bruno

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Butch and Murphy

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Butters and Lilac

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Daisy

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Hector

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Kaya

Lilac

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Max

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Another Max

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Pico

perros aguantando la ola de calor
perros aguantando la ola de calor

Reca

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Stanley

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Terror

perros aguantando la ola de calor

Yugo

perros aguantando la ola de calor
perros aguantando la ola de calor

Hard same.

Find more of Jake’s work on Instagram.

