Photos of the Fight Club for Dutch Teens

Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – collage of two photos. Left: referee coming to separate a fight where two teens are wrestling on the ground. Right: close up of a fighter with a bloody face.
A version of this article originally appeared on VICE Belgium.

Brussels-based photographer Victor Blanchevoye, 23, is a fan of combat sports. After digging around on social media, he found Hood Fights Tiel, a fight club based in the town of Tiel in the east of the Netherlands. The premise of the club is simple: Whoever is interested can meet up in the middle of nowhere and fight someone.

During a fight, people stand around in a circle surrounding the two opponents and a referee. There are no special rules, but the idea is to keep things civilised. The matches are also recorded on video and uploaded to the club’s YouTube channel with running commentary in the background. People in the audience are allowed to take pictures and videos, too.

Blanchevoye has been to about 15 of these fights. At first, he was a little hesitant because he didn’t know what kind of characters he would meet. “In this world, there are a lot of neo-Nazis,” Blanchevoye says. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case at all. “Participants come from everywhere and they’re often representing their country of origin or their community,” he continues. “There’s a little bit of an Olympic feel to it.”

Hoodfights Tiel – group of young men standing in a circle in the middle of a field
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye

Overall, he said the sparring is pretty light-hearted and is considered sort of like training. “One day, the cops came just to see that everything was OK, and I was surprised to find they had no problem with it,” Blanchevoye says. “The only issue to me is that the organisers should be more careful about falls. And it’d be good to have people on hand to carry fighters if there are injuries.”

Surprisingly, most of the fighters are super young – generally around the age of 17. “The one who inspires me the most is Amidou,” Blanchevoye says. At 17, Amidou (who didn’t want to share his last name for privacy reasons) is the champion of the group. “Beyond being super strong, I just find him moving. He always turns up surrounded by his whole gang.”

Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – group of young men celebrating and group hugging after a win.
Amidou, in the centre, is being celebrated by his fellow fighters. Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – young shirtless man holding his opponent in a headlock on the ground. The grass is wet and sprinkled with dead leaves. It's dark.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – zoomed-out shot of group of men standing around in a big field in the winter.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – two young men crouching to coach to a fighter sho is sitting on the ground barefoot looking tired.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – young man caught mid-punch. He just delivered a hook and his adversary is flying through the air.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – close-up of a young man's face all bloody, sweaty and bruised.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – young man sitting on the grass with his back to the camera. Someone's hand is pouring water on the back of his neck from a tetra pack container.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – young fighter speaking into a microphone as someone else records him. They are in a field in front of a river and it's winter.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – teenager picture from the back wearing a morocco jersey, boxing gloves and black pants. He is resting his hands on his hips.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – two young men wrestling on the ground as a referee taps them on their shoulders. They are covered in mud because the ground is wet.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – two teenagers wrestling on the wet grass with a referee about to intervene.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – A young man holding a fighter by the wrist in a dark field, probably about to announce his victory
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – two teens about to hug
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – close up of two teenagers wrestling on the wet grass
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – Group of three men standing around in a big field with cars parked in the background
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – close-up of three young men, two of them are pictured from the back. The guy on the left is helping the one in the middle have a drink.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
Victor Blanchevoye, Hoodfights Tiel – young men wearing a big leather coat lined with fur, a green sweater and sunglasses, snacking on some chips.
Photo: Victor Blanchevoye
