Nostalgic Photos from the 90s of People Gaming Together IRL

Gaming hasn’t always been loot boxes, battle royales and skill trees. In the 90s – arguably the heyday of console gaming – it was all about the shared home experience (or on the move with a Gameboy), surrounded by family, friends, bottles of soda, takeaway pizza and loads of cables.



Titans like Sony’s Playstation, Nintendo’s N64 and the ill-fated but much beloved Sega Dreamcast were leaders, with insanely fun, competitive multiplayer games and their mascots. Crash Bandicoot, Mario, Sonic are three figureheads whose IPs are still kicking around today.



Check out photos from that time below and fall head first into golden era game nostalgia.

Video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto points to the handset of the new Nintendo 64 flagship game, Super Mario 64. Photo: JOHN T. BARR/AFP via Getty Images​

Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko and his brother, Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Bongarts/Getty Images

A model kills time before a show with her Gameboy. she kills time before the show with a Nintendo Game Boy. Photo: Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images

New Kids on the Block vocalist Donnie Wahlberg plays with his Gameboy, circa 1989. Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage

Two punks in Germany on a train. Photo: Markus Matzel/ullstein bild via Getty Images

A scene from “Frasier”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto poses with his creation, Mario. Photo: © Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images