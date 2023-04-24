Gaming hasn’t always been loot boxes, battle royales and skill trees. In the 90s – arguably the heyday of console gaming – it was all about the shared home experience (or on the move with a Gameboy), surrounded by family, friends, bottles of soda, takeaway pizza and loads of cables.
Titans like Sony’s Playstation, Nintendo’s N64 and the ill-fated but much beloved Sega Dreamcast were leaders, with insanely fun, competitive multiplayer games and their mascots. Crash Bandicoot, Mario, Sonic are three figureheads whose IPs are still kicking around today.
Check out photos from that time below and fall head first into golden era game nostalgia.
Nostalgic Photos from the 90s of People Gaming Together IRL
