Photos From The Red Carpet of Southeast Asia’s Biggest K-pop Festival

HallyuPopFest, Southeast Asia’s biggest K-pop festival, kicked off with a spectacular start as fans watched their favourite stars walk the red carpet.

The festival spans from May 25-26, and 15 acts will be at the festival’s sophomore edition, including headliners Super Junior and Winner. The all-day affair includes performances divided between the afternoon and the evening, appearances on the red carpet, and food and activities at HallyuTown which showcases everything Korean.

Videos by VICE

Despite the scorching heat and immense crowds, fans came down and showed their support for their idols at the red carpet.

Here’s footage of the acts fresh off the carpet:

Day One

GWSN

The seven girl group GWSN were the first to rock the carpet after a long wait for many fans. They sang, danced and answered questions about their visit to Singapore.

GWSN on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

A.C.E.

Unfortunately, A.C.E.’s agency announced on May 25 that group member Wow would not be able to attend HallyuPopFest due to unforeseen circumstances. This did not stop the other 4 members from rocking the carpet in style as usual, anyways.

A.C.E. on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

Oh My Girl

Oh My Girl took to the red carpet in matching red dresses, and even gave their fans a quick dance performance on the carpet’s stage – in sync of course, and graceful as always.

All 7 of @WM_OHMYGIRL rocking red on the carpet pic.twitter.com/7AqFcy7rdb — edoardo (@edoardo_liotta) May 25, 2019

Oh My Girl on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

NU’EST

The crowd roared as NU’EST took to the carpet, with multiple fans holding up posters and banners for them.

NU’EST on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

Hyolyn

Soloist Hyolyn graced the carpet with her boss lady vibes, and answered some questions from fans. Apart from sharing her love for Singaporean food, she said she would love to collaborate with Cardi B.

Hyolyn on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

Winner

Last, but not least, highly anticipated geoup Winner arrived at the carpet with a tremendous response from fans. The love went both ways though, as they collected flowers and stopped to sign autographs on their way out.

And the much anticipated WINNER @yginnercircle take on the carpet last! pic.twitter.com/vJIJgDaVVu — edoardo (@edoardo_liotta) May 25, 2019

Winner on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

Day Two

Trei

Boy group Trei were the first act to walk the red carpet on the second day of HallyuPopFest 2019, and rocked a more serious look for their fans in dark suits.

Trei on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

Kanto

Soloist Kanto followed next. On the red carpet stage, he spoke about touring Singapore, his past experiences in reality TV, and even practiced some Singlish.

Kanto on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

Verivery

All 7 of the boys from Verivery took the carpet’s stage, where they performed a part of their choreography for their fans.

Verivery on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

(G)I-DLE

Fans could not contain their excitement for one of the most anticipated acts of the festival: (G)I-DLE. On stage, they spoke about their recent hit Senorita, which fans were singing and dancing to around HallyuTown over the two days of the festival.

(G)I-DLE on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

KARD

One of the only mixed-gender K-pop groups, KARD, took to the carpet with infectious energy. On stage, they spoke about their upcoming music and the filming of their latest videos.

KARD on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

PENTAGON

All nine members of boy group PENTAGON received immense love from fans on the carpet, with countless posters and signs dedicated to them.

PENTAGON on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

Monsta X

Monsta X walked the carpet with confidence and style, stopping along the way to greet fans. On stage, they spoke about their recent collaboration with Steve Aoki and wanting to come back to Singapore again soon.

Monsta X on the HallyuPopFest red carpet. Courtesy of HallyuPopFest.

Super Junior

The response was unparalleled for Super Junior, the last act to walk the carpet. This comes as no surprise, as some fans told VICE they queued up overnight to be able to catch them today.