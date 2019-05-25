Photos From The Red Carpet of Southeast Asia’s Biggest K-pop Festival

HallyuPopFest, Southeast Asia’s biggest K-pop festival, kicked off with a spectacular start as fans watched their favourite stars walk the red carpet.
The festival spans from May 25-26, and 15 acts will be at the festival’s sophomore edition, including headliners Super Junior and Winner. The all-day affair includes performances divided between the afternoon and the evening, appearances on the red carpet, and food and activities at HallyuTown which showcases everything Korean.
Videos by VICE
Despite the scorching heat and immense crowds, fans came down and showed their support for their idols at the red carpet.
Here’s footage of the acts fresh off the carpet:
Day One
GWSN
The seven girl group GWSN were the first to rock the carpet after a long wait for many fans. They sang, danced and answered questions about their visit to Singapore.
A.C.E.
Unfortunately, A.C.E.’s agency announced on May 25 that group member Wow would not be able to attend HallyuPopFest due to unforeseen circumstances. This did not stop the other 4 members from rocking the carpet in style as usual, anyways.
Oh My Girl
Oh My Girl took to the red carpet in matching red dresses, and even gave their fans a quick dance performance on the carpet’s stage – in sync of course, and graceful as always.
NU’EST
The crowd roared as NU’EST took to the carpet, with multiple fans holding up posters and banners for them.
Hyolyn
Soloist Hyolyn graced the carpet with her boss lady vibes, and answered some questions from fans. Apart from sharing her love for Singaporean food, she said she would love to collaborate with Cardi B.
Winner
Last, but not least, highly anticipated geoup Winner arrived at the carpet with a tremendous response from fans. The love went both ways though, as they collected flowers and stopped to sign autographs on their way out.
Day Two
Trei
Boy group Trei were the first act to walk the red carpet on the second day of HallyuPopFest 2019, and rocked a more serious look for their fans in dark suits.
Kanto
Soloist Kanto followed next. On the red carpet stage, he spoke about touring Singapore, his past experiences in reality TV, and even practiced some Singlish.
Verivery
All 7 of the boys from Verivery took the carpet’s stage, where they performed a part of their choreography for their fans.
(G)I-DLE
Fans could not contain their excitement for one of the most anticipated acts of the festival: (G)I-DLE. On stage, they spoke about their recent hit Senorita, which fans were singing and dancing to around HallyuTown over the two days of the festival.
KARD
One of the only mixed-gender K-pop groups, KARD, took to the carpet with infectious energy. On stage, they spoke about their upcoming music and the filming of their latest videos.
PENTAGON
All nine members of boy group PENTAGON received immense love from fans on the carpet, with countless posters and signs dedicated to them.
Monsta X
Monsta X walked the carpet with confidence and style, stopping along the way to greet fans. On stage, they spoke about their recent collaboration with Steve Aoki and wanting to come back to Singapore again soon.
Super Junior
The response was unparalleled for Super Junior, the last act to walk the carpet. This comes as no surprise, as some fans told VICE they queued up overnight to be able to catch them today.