Photos From Kid Karate’s Whiskey-Filled Tour

Earlier this month Dublin-based punk phenoms Kid Karate rolled through Brooklyn’s famed St. Vitus as part of Noisey and Bushmills’ “Red. Set. Go.” tour. New York City’s own Sharkmuffin (Tarra Thiessen, guitar/vocals; Natalie Kirch, bass/backing vocals; Rosie Slater, drums/backing vocals) opened the show, which, by all accounts, was pretty rowdy.



“It was a blast!” says Kirch, who notes Kid Karate were “really nice guys.” Thiessen agrees, and says the bands geeked out together over guitar pedals, among other things. “Natalie and I use only Death By Audio pedals which are super loud and wonderful and made in Brooklyn,” she says. “I also showed Kid Karate my new desert rose crystal that has a spirit guide in it named Shania Pain—a rose gold praying mantis with six turquoise eyes.”

“Bushmills is whiskey, we’re Irish. ’nuff said!” says an enthusiastic Kevin Breen of Kid Karate about the memorable night before adding a note about the opener. “Sharkmuffin rule! For real it was the best night of our lives. It was so nuts they ran out of booze! What an amazing night. Thank you so much Bushmills and Noisey for putting it on. We’re living in a dream!”

