VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

Photos From Kid Karate’s Whiskey-Filled Tour

By

kid karate
Share:

Earlier this month Dublin-based punk phenoms Kid Karate rolled through Brooklyn’s famed St. Vitus as part of Noisey and Bushmills’ “Red. Set. Go.” tour. New York City’s own Sharkmuffin (Tarra Thiessen, guitar/vocals; Natalie Kirch, bass/backing vocals; Rosie Slater, drums/backing vocals) opened the show, which, by all accounts, was pretty rowdy.

“It was a blast!” says Kirch, who notes Kid Karate were “really nice guys.” Thiessen agrees, and says the bands geeked out together over guitar pedals, among other things. “Natalie and I use only Death By Audio pedals which are super loud and wonderful and made in Brooklyn,” she says. “I also showed Kid Karate my new desert rose crystal that has a spirit guide in it named Shania Pain—a rose gold praying mantis with six turquoise eyes.”

Videos by VICE

“Bushmills is whiskey, we’re Irish. ’nuff said!” says an enthusiastic Kevin Breen of Kid Karate about the memorable night before adding a note about the opener. “Sharkmuffin rule! For real it was the best night of our lives. It was so nuts they ran out of booze! What an amazing night. Thank you so much Bushmills and Noisey for putting it on. We’re living in a dream!”

We sent a photographer along to capture the fun of the night. Take a look.

1569346871063-DSC_6260
1569346893728-DSC_5898
1569346908567-DSC_6161
1569346943114-DSC_5733
1569346962273-DSC_5714
1569346977576-DSC_5365
1569348157234-DSC_5512
1569348187148-DSC_6487
1569348200563-DSC_5549
1569348274683-DSC_5566
1569348292775-DSC_6051
1569348304425-DSC_6508
Tagged:
, ,
Share:

More
From VICE