Photos from Last Night in Ferguson

Last night we witnessed another wave of demonstrations around the country inspired by the Ferguson grand jury’s decision not to indict officer Darren Wilson for shooting Michael Brown. Rallies shut down highways from New York to Oakland, and in Ferguson the police fired tear gas into the crowds and arrested more than 40 protesters. Due to an aggressive response from the local authorities and the National Guard there was reportedly less looting and violence, but it was still a tense night that saw smashed windows and a police cruiser set on fire. Photographer Barrett Emke was there, and this is what he saw.