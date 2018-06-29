VICE
Photos from London and Antwerp as England and Belgium Fans Watched Last Night’s Match

By and

pic2
Belgium’s narrow win over England in the last group game of Russia 2018 went something like this: Football is coming home. Jamie Vardy is invited to the party. Winning isn’t that important. Belgium send their kids and Thomas Vermaelen. Kick-off. Pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass. Throw-in. Pass pass pass pass pass pass. Marouane Fellaini does something tall. Shot. Pass. Cut to Gareth Southgate in M&S-three-piece suit. Pass. Half-time. Jamie Vardy eats ten packets of skittles. Football is (still) coming home. Second-half starts. Mexican wave. Glenn Hoddle says “Good bunch of lads” for the 50th time. Mexican wave. GOAL. Michy Batshuayi kicks a ball into his own face. Football misses its train home, but gets the next one, so need to panic. Pass pass pass pass pass. Full-time. Love Island starts.

But if you prefer your recaps by way of tense and not-so-sober looking fans, then we’ve got that covered too. We sent photographers Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans to capture the drama of The Football with England and Belgium supporters in London and Antwerp.

Scroll down to see Alex’s and Sanne’s photos from last night.

1530264030502-IMG_1538
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530264261171-B1
Photo by Sanne Moonemans
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530266012028-11
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530264706654-b5
Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans.
1530266125175-13
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530264345443-B2
Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans
1530267657885-b11
Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans
1530269784010-b19
Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans
1530269890081-17
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530264600338-BR
Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans
1530264788536-5
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530265046227-B6
Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans
1530265131612-6
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530265283070-b7
Photos by Sanne Moonemans
1530265548702-8
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530265598719-9
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530265689862-b10
Photos by Sanne Moonemans
1530265739169-10
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530266275266-b15
Photos by Sanne Moonemans
1530266216374-14
Photo by Alex Rorison
1530267824565-b18
Photo by Sanne Moonemans
1530266437727-16
Photo by Alex Rorison

See here for more coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

