Photos from London and Antwerp as England and Belgium Fans Watched Last Night’s Match

Belgium’s narrow win over England in the last group game of Russia 2018 went something like this: Football is coming home. Jamie Vardy is invited to the party. Winning isn’t that important. Belgium send their kids and Thomas Vermaelen. Kick-off. Pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass. Throw-in. Pass pass pass pass pass pass. Marouane Fellaini does something tall. Shot. Pass. Cut to Gareth Southgate in M&S-three-piece suit. Pass. Half-time. Jamie Vardy eats ten packets of skittles. Football is (still) coming home. Second-half starts. Mexican wave. Glenn Hoddle says “Good bunch of lads” for the 50th time. Mexican wave. GOAL. Michy Batshuayi kicks a ball into his own face. Football misses its train home, but gets the next one, so need to panic. Pass pass pass pass pass. Full-time. Love Island starts.

But if you prefer your recaps by way of tense and not-so-sober looking fans, then we’ve got that covered too. We sent photographers Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans to capture the drama of The Football with England and Belgium supporters in London and Antwerp.

Videos by VICE

Scroll down to see Alex’s and Sanne’s photos from last night.

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photo by Sanne Moonemans

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans.

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans

Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans

Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photos by Alex Rorison and Sanne Moonemans

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photos by Sanne Moonemans

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photos by Sanne Moonemans

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photos by Sanne Moonemans

Photo by Alex Rorison

Photo by Sanne Moonemans

Photo by Alex Rorison

See here for more coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.