Photos From Our ‘Ring of Fire’ Party in Jakarta

You could call it a blow out. Ring of Fire, our first party in Jakarta, brought together all the things we love— grime, acid house, math rock, and hip-hop— for a Sunday night rager that was so much fun we can’t wait for the next one.

This party featured performances and DJ sets by Afrikan Boy, Paranoid London, Thomas Bullock, Direct Action, Jonathan Kusuma, Isha Hening, and Bergas.

Here’s some of our favorite photos from the night. And a huge thanks to the British Council for making this all happen and to Ismaya Group for letting us throw down in their new venue The Establishment.