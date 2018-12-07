Photos From Our VICE Xmas Party in Auckland

Our VICE Does Christmas parties were made possible by our friends at Vype. Thanks Vype.

Party of the year? Party of the year. The Auckland leg of our VICE Does Christmas series went down last night at Whammy and Backroom, and friends: it was a big one. With both rooms filled to capacity and a queue snaking out through St Kevin’s Arcade, we celebrated the silly season with incredible performances from Bailey Wiley, Church & AP, Merk, Cindy, BEING., Sweet Pea and Piss Pals, with DJs Ethan James and Soraya closing out the night.

Videos by VICE

We’ve arranged a Safe-For-Work selection of some of our favourite shots from the night below, to help you relive the night’s many incredible highs and to maybe fill in a few of those mysterious memory blanks.

If you missed out, there’s no need for seasonally-inappropriate tears—we’ll be doing it all again in Wellington on Saturday, December 15 with Church & AP, Hans Pucket, Imugi, Bad Friend, Race Banyon and Aw B. And if that lineup doesn’t already have you sweating, check out Church & AP’s brand new heater ‘Ready or Not’ and start getting hyped. Song of the summer? Song of the summer.

Shout outs again to Vype and Brothers Beer.