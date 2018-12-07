VICE
Photos From Our VICE Xmas Party in Auckland

PARTY ON WAYNE-94
Party of the year? Party of the year. The Auckland leg of our VICE Does Christmas series went down last night at Whammy and Backroom, and friends: it was a big one. With both rooms filled to capacity and a queue snaking out through St Kevin’s Arcade, we celebrated the silly season with incredible performances from Bailey Wiley, Church & AP, Merk, Cindy, BEING., Sweet Pea and Piss Pals, with DJs Ethan James and Soraya closing out the night.

We’ve arranged a Safe-For-Work selection of some of our favourite shots from the night below, to help you relive the night’s many incredible highs and to maybe fill in a few of those mysterious memory blanks.

If you missed out, there’s no need for seasonally-inappropriate tears—we’ll be doing it all again in Wellington on Saturday, December 15 with Church & AP, Hans Pucket, Imugi, Bad Friend, Race Banyon and Aw B. And if that lineup doesn’t already have you sweating, check out Church & AP’s brand new heater ‘Ready or Not’ and start getting hyped. Song of the summer? Song of the summer.

