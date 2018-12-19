Photos From Our VICE Xmas Party in Wellington

Our VICE Does Christmas parties were made possible by our friends at Vype. Thanks Vype.

So, how’s everyone feeling?

Videos by VICE

We threw the second of our VICE Does Christmas parties at Meow in Wellington over the weekend, and true to form it absolutely Went Off. We brought soon-to-be kings of summer Church & AP down for their first show in our nation’s capital, with blissed-out future-R&B duo Imugi joining them for the trip south. And as if that double-header wasn’t enticing enough, we also managed to enlist the considerable talents of local heroes Hans Pucket, Bad Friend, Race Banyon and Aw B to round out the lineup.

We’ve pulled together a compilation of some of our favourite shots from the night – whether you’re looking to see what you missed or you just want to relive the night, have a scroll below to see what went down.





See more of Jamie’s work here.

