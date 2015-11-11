Photos of the Snakes, Lizards, and Spiders at the Quebec Reptile Expo

The Point Claire Holiday Inn just outside of Montreal played host to Quebec’s largest annual reptile exposition on November 8, 2015. In the hotel’s “Champagne Room,” the event blessed Quebec’s reptile lovers with a large selection of all things reptilian. A range of snakes, geckos, skinks, and arachnids were available for purchase (along with top of the line supplies and custom terrariums) in all sizes and colors. The turnout of the community itself was quite diverse and it was surprising to learn that most reptiles are relatively chill and easy to take care of. Also, the vendors and fellow attendees were very friendly, down to earth people. One vendor mentioned that he feels reptiles are misunderstood by the general public, saying that each one of his animals has its own personality and is capable of showing affection to their humans.

These photos document animals, vendors, and displays at the Expo and highlight the sense of dedication and vitality observed from this small community.

—Danica Pinteric

