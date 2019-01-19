VICE
Photos from Serbia’s Love Parade for Vladimir Putin

Serbians gather to welcome Putin.
This article originally appeared on VICE Serbia

Serbians love Putin. A lot. President Aleksander Vučić predicted that around 70,000 people would hit the streets of Belgrade yesterday to welcome the Russian president on his one-day visit. But that estimate turned out a significant low ball – according to police, around 125,000 people marched through downtown Belgrade.

1547812326736-putin-1

Serbia’s most passionate Putin fans were bussed in from all over the country for the event. Many were seen waving Russian flags along the route, while others showed off their homemade signs and portraits of the Russian leader. The only time they were disappointed was when the two leaders downgraded their expected speeches to just a quick wave and a brief thank you to the crowd.

Much of this bizarre love-in was organised by the government to keep Putin happy and on their side. At a press conference earlier in the day, the presidents signed over 20 bilateral agreements, as Putin reaffirmed his support for Vučić and Serbia in the country’s ongoing dispute with Kosovo.

Scroll down to see more photos from Putin’s visit and welcome parade.

1547761582504-PRI_0978
1547761263185-PRI_0694
1547761207181-PRI_0668

1547761322973-PRI_0747
1547761349162-PRI_0753
1547761377120-PRI_0751
1547761442188-PRI_0760
1547761468508-PRI_0776
1547761496867-PRI_0804
1547761525043-PRI_0869
1547761559172-PRI_0941
1547761703742-PRI_0987
1547761730429-PRI_0947
