Photos from the Epicentre of DR Congo’s Ebola Crisis

North Kivu, a province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been at the epicentre of the country’s ongoing Ebola crisis – an epidemic that has killed nearly 400 people in the past six months. At the same time, the province has been forced to contend with outbreaks of violence caused by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militant group responsible for the deaths of thousands of people in random attacks across Central Africa.
Videos by VICE
In this environment, it’s been extremely hard for NGOs to operate effectively. Many Ebola treatment centres have become targets of not just the ADF, but also anti-government protesters. These demonstrators are angry that the Congolese government used the outbreak as an excuse to stop specific areas like North Kivu from voting in last December’s presidential elections.
With the Ebola outbreak spreading and humanitarian workers treated like political targets, doctors in North Kivu are worried that the epidemic could become an uncontrollable, permanent aspect of life in the DRC. To better understand the problem, I travelled to the city of Beni in North Kivu to capture the country’s fight against Ebola.