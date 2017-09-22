Photos From the Frontlines of the Netherlands’ Hardest Rock Festival

This article originally appeared on Noisey Netherlands.

There weren’t enough towels in the entirety of The Hague to soak up the sweat that pooled during the Last Night On Earth Festival last weekend, where bands like Dirty Fences, Death Alley, Birth of Joy, and other hardcore acts took to the stage like it was the end of the world. Noisey Netherlands photographer Tim Ditzel was at the fore for all of this, and shot a series of photos for the offspring of the apocalypse. Check out his shots of boxing, smoke, and all the sweat below.

Translated by Meredith Balkus.