Photos from the Grand Opening of Popshop, a New Club in Rotterdam

Last Friday in Rotterdam saw the opening of a new nightclub called Popshop. From the sound, powerful lighting design, and a lineup featuring veterans of the Detroit scene Benny Rodrigues, Terrence Parker, and resident DJ Pop on Acid, the venue made a great first impression. Helmed by the former team from Trash, another club in Rotterdam known for its house music, Popshop adheres to an old-fashioned recipe, with extravagant performers who do their best to transport the audience to another world through a laser show. Noisey Denmark’s own photographer Lotte Dale was on location to document the entire evening. Check out his photos below: