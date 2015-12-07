Photos From the Launch Party for Our “Electric” Documentary With Nozinja, Laura Jones, and Cassian

Photos by Loren Wohl

This week, THUMP premiered our feature documentary Electric, which chronicles a group of producers who remixed Kiesza and Djemba Djemba’s collaborative track “Give It to The Moment.” Created in collaboration with VIRTUE and Smirnoff Sound Collective, the film captures each artist’s creative vision, exploring the ways in which contrasting musical styles and cultural identities produced an eclectic collection of remixes.

On Wednesday, December 2, three of the artists involved in the project joined us at our launch party for the film at Williamsburg club Verboten: South Africa’s Nozinja, an outsized personality who founded the fast-paced “Shangaan electro” genre; Australia’s nu-disco don Cassian, and rising house and techno star Laura Jones.

Photographer Loren Wohl recapped the night’s electrifying shenanigans:



“Nozinja kept taunting: ‘Are you ready for 190BPM?’ But I definitely wasn’t ready for what came next. The South African DJ/producer and his dancers might’ve been some of the most unique performers to take the stage at Verboten, but they easily won the crowd over with their charm and funky outfits. After the tone was set for the night, Laura Jones pounded the floor with atonal and rhythmically infectious tracks. Cassian closed out the night and rode in on groovy baselines, and tipped his hat to NYC with Eli Escobar’s ‘NY SO HI.’”

Check out Wohl’s photos of the night below.

Nozinja

Dancers performing during Nozinja’s set

The crowd at Verboten

Laura Jones