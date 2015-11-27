Photos from the 2015 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation

On Wednesday night, thousands of people, mainly parents with overeager children, flocked around the American Museum of Natural History to watch the inflation of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons. What once was a fairly unknown event has become a circus, as police herded the mass of people into tiny confined areas surrounded by metal barricades just outside the floats. The floats themselves looked just as unhappy, restrained ass-to-face like a gigantic human centipede. Behind me a parent said to a child, “Look, it’s a Minion.” to which the kid responded, “That’s Pikachu, Dad…”

Jackson Krule is a photographer and former digital photo editor at the New Yorker. Follow him on Instagram.