Every year at the Gathering of the Juggalos, Insane Clown Posse’s music festival, women compete for the title of Miss Juggalette. Where most beauty pageants tend to only reward skinny blonde girls, the contest celebrates women of all races, sizes, and talents. Some girls have squirted Faygo soda out of their vaginas; others have rapped or sang heavy metal. This year, photographer Alexis Gross traveled to Thronville, Ohio, to watch the carnage unfold.