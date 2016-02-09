Photos from the Tiny New Hampshire Town Where Voters Cast Ballots at Midnight

Dixville Notch, the unincorporated town located in the far north of New Hampshire, was the first place to cast ballots in the primary at midnight Monday night. This early voting event has been a tradition at the Balsams Grand Resort Hotel since the hotel’s owner, Neil Tillotson, started it in 1960. Though closed for renovations, the resort was opened to press and the nine registered voters.

Those nine voters obviously don’t count for much when it comes to the overall primary, but the residents of this small mountainous town have consistently predicted a number of presidential candidates in the past. That’s good news for Bernie Sanders, who won the Democratic side four to zero, and John Kasich, who edged out Donald Trump in a three-to-two nail-biter. Here are photographer Maggie Shannon’s impression of the scene:

Voters go behind the curtain to cast votes

Voters take some post-ballot selfies

Reporters eagerly await the results

The results are tallied on the official whiteboard

The results