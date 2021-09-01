VICE
Photos from the ‘VICE IRL’ Big Night Out at fabric

yushy-27
Last week, we threw a big old party at fabric, with Pa Salieu, Sorry, Shame and an Oasis cover band called The Supersonics playing live, and a ton of DJs – including Martha, Alhan Gençay and Chuckie Lothian – playing tunes.

It felt just like old times: people were dancing, people were drinking, people were screaming “Live Forever” at the top of their lungs, indoors, legally. If you couldn’t make it, don’t worry, photographers Aiyush Pachnanda and Jake Lewis were there to capture what that looked like.

yushy-28.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
_MG_3345.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
_MG_2521-2.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
_MG_2821.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
_MG_2870.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
yushy-11.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
yushy-16.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
_MG_2903.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
_MG_3193.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
yushy-33.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
yushy-26.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
yushy-8.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
_MG_2773.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
_MG_2349.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
yushy-35.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
_MG_2824.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
_MG_2650.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
_MG_2887.jpg
Photo: Jake Lewis
yushy-14.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
yushy-45.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
yushy-73.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
yushy-84.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
yushy-90.jpg
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
image.png
Photo: Aiyush Pachnanda
