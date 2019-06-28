Glastonbury Looks Its Most Strange and Lonesome at 6AM

There is no field filled with more wreckheads than one at Glastonbury, in those hazy hours before the sun fully crests. Whether you’re saying goodbye to DMT elves at the Stone Circle, walking off a pill on the way back from Arcadia or up up up, there are more straight-through-and-spangled people per square metre than any farm in the country.

Seeing wasted people at Glastonbury is a given. We’ve covered it before when Oobah Butler spent a whole 24 hours awake at the festival. But what about the other crowd who spend their time on Worthy Farm a little more holistically – are they up early too, and if so what are they doing? Our photographer Chris Bethell dragged himself up on the Thursday morning – the chillest of all the mornings – to find out.

@ryanbassil / @christopherbethell