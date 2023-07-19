The Hollywood Picket Line in 2007 Was Full of Hotties

It’s been over 60 years since Hollywood’s actors and writers went on strike at the same time, as they are right now. Back then, it led to much-needed residual payments from a new practice: TV reruns. When the writers went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, it was about residuals, too—in that case, from “new media” like digital downloads and then-nascent streaming. Today’s strike follows the same pattern, as 160,000 actors and 11,500 writers seek a pay structure that better matches the streaming business as it currently exists.
Revisiting past victories is inspiring—not only for tactics or context but just for energy. There’s Laura Linney! Pre-White Lotus Mike White! Everybody loves the cast of The Sopranos! The more things change, the more they stay the same. Look no further than gorpcore Jason Alexander.