The Hollywood Picket Line in 2007 Was Full of Hotties

It’s been over 60 years since Hollywood’s actors and writers went on strike at the same time, as they are right now. Back then, it led to much-needed residual payments from a new practice: TV reruns. When the writers went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, it was about residuals, too—in that case, from “new media” like digital downloads and then-nascent streaming. Today’s strike follows the same pattern, as 160,000 actors and 11,500 writers seek a pay structure that better matches the streaming business as it currently exists.

Revisiting past victories is inspiring—not only for tactics or context but just for energy. There’s Laura Linney! Pre-White Lotus Mike White! Everybody loves the cast of The Sopranos! The more things change, the more they stay the same. Look no further than gorpcore Jason Alexander.

Jason Alexander and Mila Kunis. Photos by Matthew Simmons and Robyn Beck via Getty Images.

Lilly Tomlin. Photo by Matthew Simmons via Getty Images.

James Cromwell. Photo by Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Wanda Sykes and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Photos by Charley Gallay and David McNew via Getty Images

Mike White. Photo by Jesse Grant via Getty Images.

Sarah Silverman and Kathy Griffin. Photo by Robyn Beck via Getty Images.

Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Laura Linney. Photos by Matthew Simmons via Getty Images

Donald Faison and Zach Braff. Photo by Matthew Simmons via Getty Images.

Sandra Oh, Shonda Rimes, and T.R. Knight. Photos by Matthew Simmons and Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Jack Black. Photo by Robyn Beck via Getty Images

Rob McElhenny, Charlie Day, and Seth Green. Photo by Matthew Simmons via Getty Images

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. Photo by New York Daily News via Getty Images.

Ben Stiller, Thomas Lennon, and Robert Ben Garant. Photos by Matthew Simmons and Noel Vasquez via Getty Images