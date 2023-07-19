VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Life

The Hollywood Picket Line in 2007 Was Full of Hotties

By

Sandra Oh actor writer strike
Share:

It’s been over 60 years since Hollywood’s actors and writers went on strike at the same time, as they are right now. Back then, it led to much-needed residual payments from a new practice: TV reruns. When the writers went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, it was about residuals, too—in that case, from “new media” like digital downloads and then-nascent streaming. Today’s strike follows the same pattern, as 160,000 actors and 11,500 writers seek a pay structure that better matches the streaming business as it currently exists.

Revisiting past victories is inspiring—not only for tactics or context but just for energy. There’s Laura Linney! Pre-White Lotus Mike White! Everybody loves the cast of The Sopranos! The more things change, the more they stay the same. Look no further than gorpcore Jason Alexander.

Jason Alexander and Mila Kunis actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Jason Alexander and Mila Kunis. Photos by Matthew Simmons and Robyn Beck via Getty Images.
lilly tomlin actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Lilly Tomlin. Photo by Matthew Simmons via Getty Images.
james cromwell succession actor protest hollywood strike 2007
James Cromwell. Photo by Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
wanda sykes and julia louis-dreyfus actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Wanda Sykes and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Photos by Charley Gallay and David McNew via Getty Images
mike white actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Mike White. Photo by Jesse Grant via Getty Images.
sarah silverman and kathy griffin actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Sarah Silverman and Kathy Griffin. Photo by Robyn Beck via Getty Images.
lisa kudrow matthew perry laura linney actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Laura Linney. Photos by Matthew Simmons via Getty Images
scrubs donald faison zach braff actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Donald Faison and Zach Braff. Photo by Matthew Simmons via Getty Images.
sandra oh shonda rimes tr knight actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Sandra Oh, Shonda Rimes, and T.R. Knight. Photos by Matthew Simmons and Charley Gallay via Getty Images
jack black actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Jack Black. Photo by Robyn Beck via Getty Images
always sunny rob mcelhenny charlie day seth green actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Rob McElhenny, Charlie Day, and Seth Green. Photo by Matthew Simmons via Getty Images
susan sarandon tim robbins actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. Photo by New York Daily News via Getty Images.
ben stiller zoolander face thomas lennon robert ben garant reno 911 actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Ben Stiller, Thomas Lennon, and Robert Ben Garant. Photos by Matthew Simmons and Noel Vasquez via Getty Images
actor protest hollywood strike 2007
Photo by David McNew via Getty Images.
Tagged:
, , ,
Share:

More
From VICE