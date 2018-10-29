First Photos From the Indonesia Plane Crash

A passenger plane flying from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang went missing shortly after take-off on Monday morning local time, October 29. It departed Jakarta around 6am local time and lost contact soon after at 6:50.

The Boeing-737 plane was scheduled to arrive in the island of Sumatra at 7:20 am and was carrying 181 passengers, including a child and two babies, according to Soerjanto Tjahjono, the Head of the National Transportation Safety Committee. Five crew members and two pilots were also on board.

During a press conference at 10:00 AM local time, the search team said it found some debris they believe is from the crash. Read more about it here.

Below are some photos and videos on social media from the crash. They were posted by Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, Head of Public Relations of the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.

Search and rescue teams are recovering debris and bodies of victims in Tanjung Priok. Photo by Ananda Badudu

Photo by Ananda Badudu

Photo by Ananda Badudu

Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/Handout via REUTERS

Beberapa serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Pesawat membawa 178 penumpang dewasa, 1 penumpang anak-anak dan 2 bayi dengan 2 Pilot dan 5 FA. Basarnas dan Kementerian Perhubungan terus melakukan penanganan. Beberapa kapal tug boad berada di lokasi. pic.twitter.com/Gb6P4zjCQF — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018