First Photos From the Indonesia Plane Crash

A passenger plane flying from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang went missing shortly after take-off on Monday morning local time, October 29. It departed Jakarta around 6am local time and lost contact soon after at 6:50.
The Boeing-737 plane was scheduled to arrive in the island of Sumatra at 7:20 am and was carrying 181 passengers, including a child and two babies, according to Soerjanto Tjahjono, the Head of the National Transportation Safety Committee. Five crew members and two pilots were also on board.
During a press conference at 10:00 AM local time, the search team said it found some debris they believe is from the crash.
Below are some photos and videos on social media from the crash. They were posted by Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, Head of Public Relations of the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.