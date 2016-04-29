Photos from Inside Jamaica’s Most Violent Slums

This article originally appeared on VICE France.

Serbian photographer Boogie lives in the United States, but one of his favorite places in the world is Jamaica. The island is beautiful, but it’s also an extremely violent place, with one of the highest murder rates in the world. Boogie went to Jamaica once to visit a friend of his wife and was mesmerized by the island, especially with Kingston and its slums.

Through the husband of his wife’s friend, he met locals who brought him along to Tivoli Gardens, Mountain View, Trenchtown, and Denham Town, where Boogie documented the poverty and the violence of the neighborhoods. His work from Kingston was published in his bookA Wah Do Dem, from Drago editions.

Below is a selection of photos for you to have a look at.