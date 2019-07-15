The Pumped-Up, Happy People of Lovebox Festival

So there it was. Saturday night wrapped up another massive year for Lovebox Festival, and the second at its west London site in the frankly stunning Gunnersbury Park (shouts to the Round Pond glistening in the sun as you walk in). London’s festival season is now so over-stuffed that it can be hard for an event to carve out its own space. And moving site has the potential to shake an event’s foundations even more (see: Field Day and Citadel, in addition to Lovebox).

But Lovebox this year felt invigorated, with people outand up for a genuinely good time. Sure, the weather always helps, and this weekend’s held out. There’s more to it, though, so we were delighted to have hosted the likes of Kaytranada and true legends Cypress Hill on our stage on Friday. On Saturday, we were treated to SG Lewis (featuring Aluna Francis!), Ross from Friends, Children of Zeus and the Places+Faces takeover, which saw sets from Buddy, Tara Lily and loads more. We were as sad as you to hear that Cupcakke couldn’t make her performance, but were happy to see Places+Faces step in early. Here are some photos from the weekend, shot by VICE’s Ashley Biack, and roll on next year.

Rapper Buddy, on Saturday

The crowd during Kaytranada on Friday

Cypress Hill, headlining on Friday

Brooklyn band Phony Ppl

Tara Lily, during Saturday’s Places+Faces takeover

Children of Zeus

Ross from Friends

