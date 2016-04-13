A Mission to Mars in the Austrian Alps

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands.

It’s been a while since man was last on the moon, and we have never set foot on another planet either, so I guess it’s about time. Fortunately, a trip to Mars might be on the horizon soon, so we’d better start preparing for that.

Videos by VICE

Last year, the Austrian Space Forum simulated a mission to Mars in the Alps, and that mission was captured by Dutch photographer Jurriaan Brobbel. If only Mars had as many cows, swing sets, and ski lifts as the Tyroler Mountains—it’d be so much more fun up there.

Scroll down for more pictures.