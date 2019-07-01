Photos of People’s Faces When “Mr Brightside” by The Killers Hits

I don’t mean to be dramatic, but “Mr Brightside” is one of the best songs ever written. It has everything you could ever want from a composition: chorus larger than Jupiter, opening lyric so iconic it should be translated into Latin with its own coat of arms, riff that provides a greater serotonin boost than an orgasm after a fistful of 5-HTP.

Despite being Las Vegas show band enough to involve cowboy hats non-ironically, The Killers have written a song that so captures the British psyche that it might as well be our national anthem. Its energy toes the line perfectly between our only two collective states of mind: ‘blind optimism’ and ‘getting fucking On It’, both of which we handle with great sincerity. Its appeal is so cross-generational, so enduring, that it simply refuses to leave the UK charts despite being released in 2003.

The Killers may have brought out Pet Shop Boys and actual Johnny Marr to perform actual “This Charming Man” with Brandon Flowers as the resident non-problematic Morrissey during their set at Glastonbury 2019, but “Mr Brightside” was still the moment everyone was waiting for.

So please behold: the pure unadulterated joy that is people’s faces when The Killers closed the Saturday night at Glastonbury with the most ecstatic song ever written about romantic abjection.

@emmaggarland / @christopherbethell