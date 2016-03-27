Photos of an Easter Bunny Meltdown

A couple years ago, Easter Sunday fell on 4/20, another sacred holiday involving candy and other munchies. To celebrate then, we re-imagined Easter as psychedelic freakout. Flash-forward two years and the world is a very different place. The planet’s physically warmer, we’re in the midst of a shitstorm of a presidential election, and everyone’s even more certain that sugar and corn syrup are really bad for you. So this year, we interpreted Easter Sunday a little differently…. enjoy!

Photos: Liz Renstrom

Styling: Pricilla Jeong

GIFs: Marisa Gertz

Assistant: Jacob Z. Gross