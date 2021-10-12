VICE
Photos of Astoundingly Huge Gourds at a Pumpkin-Growing Championship

Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - diptych: image on left is a bearded man in glasses holding a courgette up to the camera, image on the right is a man in a turquoise hooded top stood in front of three giant, orange pumpkins.
This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands.

In late September, Dutch produce fans flocked to the city of Utrecht to feast their eyes on all sorts of overgrown oddities. The city’s botanical gardens plays host to both the Dutch Pumpkin-Growing Championship and the Dutch Chilli Fest.

Hot sauces were tasted, soup was guzzled, and attendees marvelled at the Atlantic Giant pumpkins, which grow so big and are so sturdy that there’s an annual Windsor Pumpkin Regatta held in Nova Scotia. One of the Dutch participants at the Utrecht competition told us that he once floated down a river in such a vehicle, only to be stopped by the water police: He didn’t have a boating license.

Pumpkins aside, other oversized vegetables were eligible to compete for prizes in categories like “largest string bean” and “biggest courgette”. The assembled jury took their measurements very seriously and controversy arose after it turned out that a participating pumpkin had, in fact, been crossed with a courgette. As you’d imagine, it was immediately disqualified. 

VICE photographer Raymond van Mil wasn’t in Utrecht just to capture the greenery and flushed faces — he was here to compete in the championship, entering a courgette from his grandmother’s garden into the competition. Weighing in at a hefty five and a half kilos, van Mil’s vegetable was triumphant. The fact that there were only two other courgettes contesting for the top spot didn’t take the shine off his victory.

Scroll down for more photos of a day out that felt like Halloween on steroids.

Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins -
The giant pumpkins being inspected. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - three very large, light orange pumpkins resting on wooden pallets, one being lowered by a fork lift truck.
A trio of enormous Atlantic Giant pumpkins, so big they need to be transported by fork lift truck. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - woman dressed in black holding a large, thin, green leek in front of a row of market stalls.
It wasn’t just pumpkins up for prizes; here’s a competitor proudly brandishing a massive leek. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - Elderly woman dressed in a purple shirt holding an oversized green courgette
The photographer’s grandmother and the prize-winning courgette from her garden. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins -
A moment of high tension as the jury assemble to weigh the courgette. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - close-up image of a thick courgette festooned with two labels (one blue with white text, the other a photo of three pumpkins on a white background)
Clocking in at 5.5 kilos, the courgette broke previous Dutch records. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - A bearded man in glasses, wearing dungarees, holding a courgette up to the camera.
Photographer Raymond van Mil and his pride and joy. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - Woman in a dark roll-neck jumper sits at a wooden table in a white tent carving an orange pumpkin.
Festival-goers were encouraged to take part in traditional pumpkin carving activities. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - a group of men stood around a fork lift truck looking at an oversized pumpkin.
The Atlantic Giant can weigh up to hundreds of kilos. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - Three men and a small child lifting a white pumpkin onto a fork lift truck.
The men of Utrecht take weighing pumpkins very, very seriously. Photo: Raymond van Mil.
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - Bald man in shorts sat on a giant pumpkin holding up a large certificate to the camera.
While he beat his own personal record, this guy only came second in the competition. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - Close-up photo of a pumpkin being lifted into the air by a fork lift truck and three men look on.
This year’s winner weighed a staggering 887kg, which is about as much as an adult giraffe. Photo: Raymond van Mil
Raymond van Mil, Netherlands, pumpkins - A man with glasses poses behind a giant orange pumpkin, holding a white certificate up for the camera.
This year’s winning pumpkin posing with its owner. Photo: Raymond van Mil
