Photos of Astoundingly Huge Gourds at a Pumpkin-Growing Championship

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands.

In late September, Dutch produce fans flocked to the city of Utrecht to feast their eyes on all sorts of overgrown oddities. The city’s botanical gardens plays host to both the Dutch Pumpkin-Growing Championship and the Dutch Chilli Fest.

Videos by VICE

Hot sauces were tasted, soup was guzzled, and attendees marvelled at the Atlantic Giant pumpkins, which grow so big and are so sturdy that there’s an annual Windsor Pumpkin Regatta held in Nova Scotia. One of the Dutch participants at the Utrecht competition told us that he once floated down a river in such a vehicle, only to be stopped by the water police: He didn’t have a boating license.

Pumpkins aside, other oversized vegetables were eligible to compete for prizes in categories like “largest string bean” and “biggest courgette”. The assembled jury took their measurements very seriously and controversy arose after it turned out that a participating pumpkin had, in fact, been crossed with a courgette. As you’d imagine, it was immediately disqualified.

VICE photographer Raymond van Mil wasn’t in Utrecht just to capture the greenery and flushed faces — he was here to compete in the championship, entering a courgette from his grandmother’s garden into the competition. Weighing in at a hefty five and a half kilos, van Mil’s vegetable was triumphant. The fact that there were only two other courgettes contesting for the top spot didn’t take the shine off his victory.

Scroll down for more photos of a day out that felt like Halloween on steroids.

The giant pumpkins being inspected. Photo: Raymond van Mil

A trio of enormous Atlantic Giant pumpkins, so big they need to be transported by fork lift truck. Photo: Raymond van Mil

It wasn’t just pumpkins up for prizes; here’s a competitor proudly brandishing a massive leek. Photo: Raymond van Mil

The photographer’s grandmother and the prize-winning courgette from her garden. Photo: Raymond van Mil

A moment of high tension as the jury assemble to weigh the courgette. Photo: Raymond van Mil

Clocking in at 5.5 kilos, the courgette broke previous Dutch records. Photo: Raymond van Mil

Photographer Raymond van Mil and his pride and joy. Photo: Raymond van Mil

Festival-goers were encouraged to take part in traditional pumpkin carving activities. Photo: Raymond van Mil

The Atlantic Giant can weigh up to hundreds of kilos. Photo: Raymond van Mil

The men of Utrecht take weighing pumpkins very, very seriously. Photo: Raymond van Mil.

While he beat his own personal record, this guy only came second in the competition. Photo: Raymond van Mil

This year’s winner weighed a staggering 887kg, which is about as much as an adult giraffe. Photo: Raymond van Mil