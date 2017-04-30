Photos of Basset Hounds Partying at the Jersey Shore

Basset hounds parading around the Jersey Shore is what dreams are made of. Every year as part of the annual Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City, New Jersey, droopy-eared canines and their owners gather at the shore for BoardWaddle. The event supports Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue’s mission to help homeless hounds. What begins as a parade from the town to the boardwalk ends with a picnic and the Basset Olympics. Adorned in accessories ranging from dapper hats to extravagant Easter dresses, the dogs compete in categories such as longest ears, best dressed, and best float. If you weren’t there, you can experience the beautiful day through the photos below: