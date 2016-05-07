Photos of the Most Kawaii Costumes at a Brooklyn Cherry Blossom Festival

Things got real cute last weekend at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s annual Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival—a pastel-and-rainbow explosion celebrating the arrival of spring in NYC. Cosplayers and other kawaii enthusiasts flaunted their elaborate, candy-colored outfits against the dramatic backdrop of pink cherry trees in full bloom.

The two-day Sakura Matsuri program featured over 60 events and performances to celebrate ancient and modern Japanese culture, including a cosplay fashion show, where people dressed as Sailor Moon characters, Pikachu, or in seven-foot-tall robot suits cat-walked to high-pitched J-pop and J-rock. No matter how obscure the character, everyone seemed to know exactly which persona each festival-goer was representing.

Videos by VICE

Despite the abundance of lace, ribbons, kimonos, bloomers, platform heels, furs, ruffled petticoats, pinafores, glitter, parasols and kitsch manga regalia, the assembled fans weren’t just exhibiting a fashion sensibility. For many, kawaii is a complex embodiment and pursuit of all things happy and positive; it’s a way of life. Photographer Aaron Purkey attended the 2016 festival and documented the flowers, fans, and unrivaled cuteness.

For more of Aaron’s work, visit his Instagram page here