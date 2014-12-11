Photos of Christmas Decorations in Depressing Places

​

The Church of Scientology’s L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition, Los Angeles

For the last couple of festive seasons, I’ve been keeping an eye out for Christmas decorations whenever I’m in a place that’s especially miserable.

Whether it’s at the DMV, a cemetery, or a building where children go to be treated for cancer, everyone seems keen to spread a little festive cheer at this time of year.

DMV Hollywood West, Los Angeles



​

Newark Airport Baggage Claim, Newark, New Jersey

​

Culver City Army Recruitment Center, Los Angeles

Skid Row, Los Angeles

Euston Station, London

​

Metropolitan Detention Center federal prison waiting room​, Los Angeles

Camper’s Corner check-cashing service, Los Angeles

Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles

Los Angeles School Police Department cruiser, Los Angeles

606 S Olive St., Los Angeles. Home of the US Immigration Court

San Julian Park, Skid Row, Los Angeles

UK border, Heathrow Airport, London

Saint Catherine’s Cemetery, Burbage, England

