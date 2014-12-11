Photos of Christmas Decorations in Depressing Places

For the last couple of festive seasons, I’ve been keeping an eye out for Christmas decorations whenever I’m in a place that’s especially miserable.
Whether it’s at the DMV, a cemetery, or a building where children go to be treated for cancer, everyone seems keen to spread a little festive cheer at this time of year.
Metropolitan Detention Center federal prison waiting room, Los Angeles
Camper’s Corner check-cashing service, Los Angeles
Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles
