Photos of Cuco and White Lung at Noisey’s JanSport Bonfire Sessions

Last weekend, Noisey not only provided Vancouver’s Hastings Park with some major jams, but lit up a pretty awesome bonfire while we were at it. For this installment of Noisey’s JanSport Bonfire Session, we had Los Angeles’ teen throb, Cuco, who shared his iteration of Chicano based hip-hop with the crowd. Vancouver’s own White Lung were hometown heroes with their rock stylings for the crowd at Hastings Park. Live music and a bonfire weren’t the only hook, check out all the s’mores and Jenga action that the crowd got to enjoy—all for free. If you couldn’t make this one, no worries. Catch us at the next JanSport Bonfire Session.

Cuco

White Lung

Jason Henry is a San Francisco-based photographer. Follow his work here.

