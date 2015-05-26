Photographing Death

This article originally appeared on VICE Greece.

Death is, according to Wikipedia, the termination of all biological functions that sustain a living organism. Phenomena which commonly bring about death include biological aging, predation, malnutrition, disease, suicide, homicide, starvation, dehydration, and accidents or trauma resulting in terminal injury. All living organisms eventually die and their bodies begin to decompose shortly after that.

Although death is commonly considered a sad or unpleasant experience, we are all taught to expect it since the beginning of our lives. In an attempt to bring himself to better terms with his own mortality, photographer Yiannis Stefanidis photographed death as it manifested itself around him.