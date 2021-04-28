Inside the Scene at DMX’s Brooklyn Memorial Service

Though DMX’s memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center was closed to the general public, outside the building plenty of people found ways to honor the late rapper’s life. Some people showed their love by barking like dogs. Some lit blunts. Others wrapped themselves in snakes. “The big snake was shitting everywhere,” said photographer Daniel Arnold, who photographed the scene for VICE.

Aside from the snake, the memorial, “had a very positive feeling. People really love DMX,” said Arnold. “I’d never have known what tender affection there is for him if he hadn’t died.” The new novelty of legalized marijuana in New York manifested a warm vibe conducive to displays of that love. “It just gives any outdoor event right now an extra layer of stressless joy to have that be out in the open,” he said. “Everybody’s just like super stoned and listening to music and feeling good and drinking beers on the sidewalk. Everybody should get such a nice fun funeral.”