Dungeons and Djinns: I Spent a Day Chasing Wish-Granting Supernatural Beings

“Don’t loiter around,” an old man warned me as I wiped my eyes, stinging from the smoke that engulfed the area. “Get going if you don’t have to pray, the Jinnat won’t be pleased.”

Ignoring his warning, I walked into the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort in New Delhi, India, with the smokey assault getting heavier on my eyes. Once a fortified palace complex built in the 14th century, today, its thick fortification walls enclose lawns, the ruins of a mosque, and decrepit masonry buildings containing subterranean passages and chambers.

Videos by VICE

In the niches and alcoves of Feroz Shah Kotla, believers pray, light candles and write letters to djinns.

These nooks and crannies lying a few minutes south of the “Old City” are believed to be home to supernatural, shapeshifting creatures from Islamic mythology known as “djinns” – alternatively known as jinns or genies. Islamic lore considers djinns to be creatures born out of smokeless fire. If pleased, they can grant wishes and provide assistance, but if angered, the visitor would incur their wrath, hence the old man’s warning to me.

Every Thursday, individuals and, at times, families, head to the ruins of this sprawling fort, winding their way down its stone alcoves and niches to ask that their wishes be granted or to thank the resident djinns for wishes fulfilled. Amidst the earthen lamps and burning incense, I discovered letters which, I believe, were packed with desperate pleas.

Every Thursday, people from across Delhi and beyond flock to Feroz Shah Kotla with letters, candles, chaadars (shawls), rice and such, to profess their most private secrets to the djinns and ask for their protection.

In the mix were also photographs of missing relatives and filled-out job applications.

“The letters are often photocopied, as when applying to a government office. Multiple photocopies of the same letter can be found in various niches and alcoves all over the ruins, as if they are applications sent to the different departments of a modern bureaucracy,” wrote anthropologist Anand Vivek Taneja, an assistant professor of religious studies and anthropology at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, in an article on “Jinnealogy,” with a focus on the place I found myself in.

The ‘ministry’ of djinns functions not unlike contemporary bureaucracies. Most believers write their pleas and prayers in a petition letter, complete with address and passport-sized photographs. Every alcove of the ruins finds multiple photocopies of the letters as if petitioning different departments of a government office.

I myself stumbled upon what looked like similar handwriting in letters distributed across the vast complex. In a way, this is an archive of people’s losses and miseries, their hopes and dreams, their everyday lives.

Reports say people started visiting Feroz Shah Kotla Fort in 1977, a few months after the Emergency was declared, but djinns are believed to have existed for the past 400 years. “This seems significant, given how destructive the Emergency was for the Old City and how many poor and working class people were displaced from the Old City to resettlement colonies across the river,” wrote Taneja.

The walls had coins pressed into them, held in place by years of soot. There were bits of food given as offerings, which I later watched street dogs devour. Some people even threw bits of meat up in the air for the eagles to catch because it is believed that the djinns satisfy their hunger through these animals and birds.

Often, street dogs devour the scraps left behind by the devotees, a practice the devotees don’t mind either since it is believed that the djinns satisfy their hunger through these animals.

All these offerings show something more than just devotion; they show trust in the supernatural, that they care for you, and that someone is listening to your fervent pleas.

As I came out, I saw the old man tying a thread to a railing. Silently, I said a little prayer and sheepishly asked for a wish to be granted, too.

One of the many beliefs (or superstitions, call it what you may) about djinns is that they’re attracted towards long hair and perfume. So, devotees are advised to keep their hair covered while here, unless they want a djinn falling for them (which, apparently, is NOT a good thing).

Of dungeons, djinns and devotion

According to Islam, humans were created from clay, while angels were created from light. The Djinns, on the other hand, were created from smokeless fire.

The Arun Jaitley stadium, formerly called the Feroze Shah Kotla stadium, lies in the vicinity of the citadel.

Follow VICE on Twitter.