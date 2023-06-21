VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Photos of Incredibly Hot People At Eartheater’s Melbourne Show

By

arielle richards // vice australia
Share:

Is there a single more fertile environment in this world for Hot People and Incredible Outfits than an Eartheater concert in Melbourne?

There is not. At an Eartheater concert in Melbourne, hot people and incredible outfits thrive. Hot people and incredible outfits flock, they gather, they are drawn in as if by an invisible, irresistible, unavoidable subliminal string.

Alexandra Drewchin’s pop is unlike anything else – guttural, yearning, weird, radical, expansive, divine. Transcending the art-pop label a casual listener may afford it, Eartheater is a ticket into an experimental, speculative world where raw emotion pushes music to its limits, past birth and death, through metamorphosis, in pursuit of exaltation.

Who else sings about their wet pussy over cacophonies of folk-meets-classical-meets-left-field-electronica?

In addition to her cult following, drawn by her fresh, rapturous musical approach, Eartheater is a fashion icon. She has collaborated with Mugler, soundtracked Proenza Schouler and Chanel shows, modelled for Savage x Fenty… Fashion oozes from her being. Prosthetics and adornments grace her music videos and album artwork, while she collaborates with artists who share the artistic left-field she occupies.

Hot people listen to Eartheater. And hot people dress in incredible outfits.

And at Eartheater’s Melbourne concert last week, VICE saw a lot of hot people and incredible outfits.

WE'RE STARTING OFF WITH BEST DRESSED. THEY MADE IT THEMSELVES
WE’RE STARTING OFF WITH BEST DRESSED. THEY MADE IT THEMSELVES
SICKENING
SICKENING
my digital camera's muse at this point
my digital camera’s muse at this point
if nelly has no fans i'm dead
if nelly has no fans, i’m dead
this is why cigs won't go out of fashion. they are fashion.
this is why cigs won’t go out of fashion. they are fashion.
there are no words in english to communicate excellence of this calibre
there are no words in english to communicate excellence of this calibre
liiiiike shut the hell up. where to even begin?
liiiiike shut the hell up. where to even begin?
beauty, grace, taste, pussy, cunt!
beauty, grace, taste, pussy,
cunt!!!!!
cunt!!!!!
me when i'm an unbothered fashion girl with impeccable taste
me when i’m an unbothered fashion girl with impeccable taste
me when I'm really really hot
me when I’m really really hot
me when i exude fountains of confidence and finesse
me when i exude fountains of confidence and finesse
jules bramley!!!!!angel extraordinaire, stylist, hair and makeup for trinity's melbourne show
jules bramley!!!!! angel extraordinaire, stylist, hair and makeup for trinity’s melbourne show
ie royalty....duh
ie royalty….duh
if it isn't full adidas at the club then what the fuck is it...yknow?
if it isn’t head to toe adidas at the club then what the fuck is it…yknow?
textbook scary-hot. the literal definition
textbook scary-hot. the literal definition
scary hot!!!
scary hot!!!
scary cute !!
scary cute !!
just cute
just cute!!
but maybe the cutest??
but maybe the cutest??
channelling ethereal orb baby
channelling ethereal orb baby
purrrrr
purrrr
a crisp, refreshing beverage to mirror the experience of being reborn under trinity's spell
a crisp, refreshing beverage to mirror the experience of being reborn under trinity’s spell
IMG_1247-2.jpg
bike club. incommunicably cute. so cute. so baller.
bike club. incommunicably cute. so cute. so baller.
lfgg
lfgg
fallen soldier
fallen soldier
found a new home
found a new home <3

Follow Arielle on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more from VICE Australia.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE