Photos of Incredibly Hot People At Eartheater’s Melbourne Show

Is there a single more fertile environment in this world for Hot People and Incredible Outfits than an Eartheater concert in Melbourne?
There is not. At an Eartheater concert in Melbourne, hot people and incredible outfits thrive. Hot people and incredible outfits flock, they gather, they are drawn in as if by an invisible, irresistible, unavoidable subliminal string.
Alexandra Drewchin’s pop is unlike anything else – guttural, yearning, weird, radical, expansive, divine. Transcending the art-pop label a casual listener may afford it, Eartheater is a ticket into an experimental, speculative world where raw emotion pushes music to its limits, past birth and death, through metamorphosis, in pursuit of exaltation.
Who else sings about their wet pussy over cacophonies of folk-meets-classical-meets-left-field-electronica?
In addition to her cult following, drawn by her fresh, rapturous musical approach, Eartheater is a fashion icon. She has collaborated with Mugler, soundtracked Proenza Schouler and Chanel shows, modelled for Savage x Fenty… Fashion oozes from her being. Prosthetics and adornments grace her music videos and album artwork, while she collaborates with artists who share the artistic left-field she occupies.
Hot people listen to Eartheater. And hot people dress in incredible outfits.
And at Eartheater’s Melbourne concert last week, VICE saw a lot of hot people and incredible outfits.
