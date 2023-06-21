Photos of Incredibly Hot People At Eartheater’s Melbourne Show

Is there a single more fertile environment in this world for Hot People and Incredible Outfits than an Eartheater concert in Melbourne?

There is not. At an Eartheater concert in Melbourne, hot people and incredible outfits thrive. Hot people and incredible outfits flock, they gather, they are drawn in as if by an invisible, irresistible, unavoidable subliminal string.

Alexandra Drewchin’s pop is unlike anything else – guttural, yearning, weird, radical, expansive, divine. Transcending the art-pop label a casual listener may afford it, Eartheater is a ticket into an experimental, speculative world where raw emotion pushes music to its limits, past birth and death, through metamorphosis, in pursuit of exaltation.

Who else sings about their wet pussy over cacophonies of folk-meets-classical-meets-left-field-electronica?

In addition to her cult following, drawn by her fresh, rapturous musical approach, Eartheater is a fashion icon. She has collaborated with Mugler, soundtracked Proenza Schouler and Chanel shows, modelled for Savage x Fenty… Fashion oozes from her being. Prosthetics and adornments grace her music videos and album artwork, while she collaborates with artists who share the artistic left-field she occupies.

Hot people listen to Eartheater. And hot people dress in incredible outfits.

And at Eartheater’s Melbourne concert last week, VICE saw a lot of hot people and incredible outfits.

WE’RE STARTING OFF WITH BEST DRESSED. THEY MADE IT THEMSELVES

SICKENING

my digital camera’s muse at this point

if nelly has no fans, i’m dead

this is why cigs won’t go out of fashion. they are fashion.

there are no words in english to communicate excellence of this calibre

liiiiike shut the hell up. where to even begin?

beauty, grace, taste, pussy,

cunt!!!!!

me when i’m an unbothered fashion girl with impeccable taste

me when I’m really really hot

me when i exude fountains of confidence and finesse

jules bramley!!!!! angel extraordinaire, stylist, hair and makeup for trinity’s melbourne show

ie royalty….duh

if it isn’t head to toe adidas at the club then what the fuck is it…yknow?

textbook scary-hot. the literal definition

scary hot!!!

scary cute !!

just cute!!

but maybe the cutest??

channelling ethereal orb baby

purrrr

a crisp, refreshing beverage to mirror the experience of being reborn under trinity’s spell

bike club. incommunicably cute. so cute. so baller.

lfgg

fallen soldier

found a new home <3

