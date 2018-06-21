Photos of London Showing Its Support for England

The odds of England winning the World Cup aren’t exactly high. Still, that was never going to stop the people of this green and pleasant land from getting wildly over-optimistic, covering their homes in St George’s flags and honouring our first – and, so far, only – win with a Harry Kane buttock tattoo.

Much has been written about the significance of flying a St George’s flag, associated – as it is – with nasty nationalism and the UK’s far-right and that guy who’s always photographed at EDL marches wearing his special red-and-white polo shirt. In fact, perhaps the only time the flag is (almost) stripped of these political connotations is during the World Cup, when – for four weeks, or however long it takes for England to be kicked out – the country seemingly exhausts Amazon of its entire stock and covers everything it can in the St George’s Cross.

Videos by VICE

This week, photographer Jake Lewis wandered around the capital – south, west, east and north – taking pictures that show how Londoners are publicly supporting England this World Cup.

SOUTH LONDON

Bermondsey

Bermondsey

Bermondsey

Bermondsey

Bermondsey

Bermondsey

Bermondsey

Shadwell

London Bridge

WEST LONDON

Shepherd’s Bush

Shepherd’s Bush

Shepherd’s Bush

EAST LONDON

Haggerston

Dalston

Haggerston

De Beauvoir

NORTH LONDON

Essex Road

Stoke Newington

Finsbury Park

Holloway

Essex Road

@Jake_Photo