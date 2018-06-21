VICE
Photos of London Showing Its Support for England

By

The odds of England winning the World Cup aren’t exactly high. Still, that was never going to stop the people of this green and pleasant land from getting wildly over-optimistic, covering their homes in St George’s flags and honouring our first – and, so far, only – win with a Harry Kane buttock tattoo.

Much has been written about the significance of flying a St George’s flag, associated – as it is – with nasty nationalism and the UK’s far-right and that guy who’s always photographed at EDL marches wearing his special red-and-white polo shirt. In fact, perhaps the only time the flag is (almost) stripped of these political connotations is during the World Cup, when – for four weeks, or however long it takes for England to be kicked out – the country seemingly exhausts Amazon of its entire stock and covers everything it can in the St George’s Cross.

This week, photographer Jake Lewis wandered around the capital – south, west, east and north – taking pictures that show how Londoners are publicly supporting England this World Cup.

SOUTH LONDON

Bermondsey
Bermondsey
Bermondsey
Bermondsey
Bermondsey
Bermondsey
Bermondsey
Shadwell
London Bridge

WEST LONDON

Shepherd’s Bush
Shepherd’s Bush
Shepherd’s Bush

EAST LONDON

Haggerston
Dalston
Haggerston
De Beauvoir

NORTH LONDON

Essex Road
Stoke Newington
Finsbury Park
Holloway
Essex Road

@Jake_Photo

