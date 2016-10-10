What Protest Looks Like in the 21st Century

Peter Voelker has spent the last two years photographing protests. He’s been at the center of social justice demos in New York, traveled the entire route of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, and seen the extraordinary force of the Black Lives Matter movement. “I feel the need to focus my energy toward social justice issues in a time where social change is being heavily impacted by the divisive political climate,” he says.

“I see my work as part of an imperative fight for change—I go to protests out of professional and personal motivation. I want to promote awareness and spur discussion. I also believe that to be an ally you have to insert yourself and offer what you can to the cause.”

A selection of Voelker’s images have made it into his new book, System Change Not Climate Change, and will be on display in London this week, from October 13 to 16 at Doomed Gallery.