Photos of Our ‘THE HUNT FOR THE TRUMP TAPES’ Auckland Screening

Last night, VICE hosted a preview screening of our new VICELAND show ‘THE HUNT FOR THE TRUMP TAPES with Tom Arnold’. Taking over New Zealand’s very own White House on Auckland’s Queen Street, with delicious refreshment from Behemoth Brewing Company, we treated the crowd to the first two episodes of Tom Arnold’s quest. Thanks to Radio Hauraki’s Matt Heath and G Lane for co-hosting.

New episodes of ‘THE HUNT FOR THE TRUMP TAPES with Tom Arnold’ screen each Wednesday at 7:30pm on VICELAND (Sky Channel 13) and on NEON.